Giants Sign DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad

The Giants announced they signed defensive back Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Jamerson is a safety who played his college ball at Wisconsin, where he also handled some return duties.

Jamerson was initially drafted by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2018 draft but did not make the final roster. He was claimed off waivers by the Texans, for whom he appeared in 10 games before being waived later that season.

Jamerson was then claimed off waivers by the Packers, finishing out the 2018 season in Green Bay and spending the remainder of that season and off-season with the Packers.

After failing to make the Packers roster in 2019, he was picked up off of waivers by the Panthers but landed on injured reserve with a foot injury on October 22.

Jamerson also had a second stint with the Saints in 2021 and was most recently with the Jets, both times with the practice squads. The Jets released Jamerson on November 24.

