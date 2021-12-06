Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants Sign DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad

New York adds reinforcement to their defensive secondary.
Author:

The Giants announced they signed defensive back Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Jamerson is a safety who played his college ball at Wisconsin, where he also handled some return duties.

Jamerson was initially drafted by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2018 draft but did not make the final roster. He was claimed off waivers by the Texans, for whom he appeared in 10 games before being waived later that season. 

Jamerson was then claimed off waivers by the Packers, finishing out the 2018 season in Green Bay and spending the remainder of that season and off-season with the Packers. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Natrell Jamerson
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad

New York adds reinforcement to their defensive secondary.

19 seconds ago
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before the game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Giants QB Daniel Jones Reportedly Will Miss Game vs. Chargers

Plus how the Giants are approaching getting new quarterback Jake Fromm ready if he has to start.

45 minutes ago
New York Giants offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
Big Blue+

How the New York Giants Can Salvage Its Sinking Offense the Rest of this Season

Former NFL scout and personnel man David Turner, a weekly guest on the LockedOn Giants podcast, offers some thoughts about the Giants' latest debacle and how they can immediately fix the offense.

4 hours ago

After failing to make the Packers roster in 2019, he was picked up off of waivers by the Panthers but landed on injured reserve with a foot injury on October 22. 

Jamerson also had a second stint with the Saints in 2021 and was most recently with the Jets, both times with the practice squads. The Jets released Jamerson on November 24.

Join the Giants Country Community

Natrell Jamerson
Transactions

Giants Sign DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad

19 seconds ago
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before the game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants QB Daniel Jones Reportedly Will Miss Game vs. Chargers

45 minutes ago
New York Giants offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

How the New York Giants Can Salvage Its Sinking Offense the Rest of this Season

4 hours ago
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (5) gets ready to kick a field goal as punter Riley Dixon (9) looks on during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Game Day

Giants- Dolphins Week 13: By The Numbers

5 hours ago
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Duke Riley (45), has a tip pass go through his hands against the New York Giants during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 13 Postgame Musings

7 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) talks to his teammates prior a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants' Week 13 Report Card: Disappointing

10 hours ago
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Game Day

Giants RB Saquon Barkley Makes an Honest Admission

21 hours ago
Darius Slayton
Game Day

Instant Reaction: Giants Fall to Dolphins 20-9

23 hours ago