Giants Sign Offensive Lineman Jonotthan Harrison to Reserve/Futures Contract

The Giants added veteran depth at center in the form of Jonotthan Harrison, who has appeared in 84 games with 42 starts for the Colts and Jets

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants signed veteran offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to a reserve/future contract worth up to $2 million.

Harrison, 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, played his college ball at Florida. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014 by the Colts and appeared in 44 games with 23 stars, all at center, through the 2017 season.

The Colts declined to tender an offer to Harrison at the end of his contract, and he went on to sign with the Jets in March 2017. Harrison appeared in 40 games with 19 starts. He was with the Jets through 2020 training camp but was released on September 5, 2020. He was picked up by the Bills, who signed him to their practice squad.

Harrison will provide veteran depth at center for the Giants, who are not expected to re-sign Spencer Pulley, a center/guard. Pulley was the only player on the Giants roster last year that dressed for all 16 games but did not appear in any action as starter Nick Gates did not miss a snap.

The $2 million compensation is well above the standard minimum ($990K) that a player with Harrison’s accrued experience would typically receive and suggests that the Giants might have had some competition for the 30-year old offensive lineman.

