Giants
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Film

Giants Sign Riley Dixon to a Contract Extension

Patricia Traina

The Giants signed punter Riley Dixon, who is having the best year of his career, to a three-year contract extension worth $8.7 million.

Dixon was to earn a $720,000 base salary this year. The specific breakdown of Dixon's deal weren't immediately available. Still, Dixon will see one-third of whatever his signing bonus is this year since the signing bonuses take effect as soon as the contract is signed.

So let's say, for example, Dixon's signing bonus was $1.25 million (that number based on Steelers punter Jordan Berry's contract, which is similar number wise to Dixon's new deal.

If that were the case, Dixon would only cost the Giants, who per the NFLPA public cap report are listed with $1,007,815 in cap space, an additional $375,000 in "new money" against their 2019 cap, making him a low-cost signing and making the timing of the deal calculated.

Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Eagles - MNF | Week 14

Patricia Traina
0

The Giants face the Eagles for the first of two games over the last quarter of the season. Eli Manning is back int he saddle for this week as he and the rest of the Giants look to finally snap their eight-game losing streak.

Philadelphia Eagles: Five Stats that Could Benefit the Giants

Mike Esposito
0

Not much is expected of the Giants Monday night when they visit the Eagles, but if the Giant can exploit at least two or more of the following areas against the Eagles, they'll give themselves a chance.

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Packers | Week 13

Patricia Traina
8 0

The Giants are back home to take on the Green Bay Packers. Can they snap their seven-game losing streak against Aaron Rodgers and friends?

Giants Maven Writers Game Predictions: Giants' Losing Streak Unlikely to End on Monday Night

Inside Football News Desk
0

The Giants' eight-game losing streak looks unlikely to end aon Monday night when they visit the Eagles.

First-and-10: Ten Thoughts Before the Giants-Eagles Game

Patricia Traina
0

Our weekly perspectives column takes a look at the return of Eli Manning and the future of this franchise, among other topics.

Giants Week 14 Fantasy Football: Start 'em/Sit 'em Guide

Mike Esposito
0

Believe it or not, fantasy football players looking for a competitive edge could benefit by adding a Giant or two to their lineup this week. Here's why.

Evan Engram Declared Out of Monday's Game

Patricia Traina
0

Early week optimism faded as Engram was unable to get over the hump toward getting cleared to return.

Jabrill Peppers Placed on IR; Kareem Martin Activated

Patricia Traina
0

Giants make some roster transactions due to injury.

Giants-Eagles Preview: Can Eli Manning Save the Day?

Bob Folger
0

Does the injury-related absence of quarterback Daniel Jones make this Monday night matchup worth watching?

James Bettcher Explains Why Janoris Jenkins Primarily Plays One Side of the Field

Patricia Traina
0

Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who typically opens his weekly press conference with a long, thought-out monologue, said there's no hard feelings between him and cornerback Janoris Jenkins.