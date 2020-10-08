SI.com
Giants Start 21-Day Window on Injured ILB David Mayo

Patricia Traina

Giants inside linebacker David Mayo will return to practice for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on August 27, the team announced.

By designating May to return, the Giants now have 21 days to evaluate Mayo and decide whether to add him to their active roster. 

If Mayo isn't activated at the end of that 21-day window, he will have to remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Mayo finished second on the Giants last season with 80 tackles, 50 of which were solo efforts. He was also second on the team in run defense tackles with 34, just four behind team leader Antoine Bethea.

In addition to his work on run defense, Mayo contributed 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss (tied for four on the team), two quarterback hits, and two passes defended last year after joining the Giants off waivers from the 49ers six days before last year's regular-season opener.

The 6'2", 245-pound Mayo was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 draft out of Texas State, a pick made by Dave Gettleman, who as the Panthers' general manager at the time.

Mayo is projected to step into the starting lineup for the Giants this year at inside linebacker, where Devante Downs first held the role alongside Blake Martinez in the base defense and, more recently, seventh-round pick Tae Crowder.

 

