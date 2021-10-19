October 19, 2021
Giants to Sign LB Benardrick McKinney to Practice Squad

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Publish date:

New York adds some veteran reinforcement to its linebacker pipeline.
Author:

The Giants are planning to sign linebacker Benardrick McKinney to their practice squad.

McKinney was originally a 2015 second-round draft pick by the Texans out of Mississippi State. he appeared in 80 games over six seasons, with 7 starts, and has 530 tackles, 14 pass breakups, 11.5 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, and 30 quarterback hits to his name.

McKinney, 6'4" and 257 pounds, was voted to his only Pro Bowl in 2018. He's had three seasons in which he's posted over 100 tackles.

Last season, he battled with a shoulder injury that limited him to just four games. In March, he was traded to the Dolphins, but his stay was short-lived, as Miami released the veteran.

The Giants are think at linebacker right now after losing Blake Martinez for the year to a torn ACL and after placing Justin Hilliard on IR last week.

