Giants to Sign QB Tyrod Taylor

After last year's fiasco, the Giants went for a significant upgrade at backup quarterback.

The Giants plan to sign veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to serve as the backup quarterback to Daniel Jones, pending the outcome of a physical.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is for two years and up to $17 million, including $8.5 million guaranteed, which is a nice payday for a guy earmarked as the backup to incumbent starter Daniel Jones.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, however, reported that the deal is more of a 2-year, $11 million contract ($5.5 million per year) with incentives that can bring it up to as much as $11 million, though no word just yet on how the guaranteed money is being distributed.

Regardless, it's a hefty amount for a backup quarterback who has ties to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2011 out of Virginia Tech, Taylor made the Pro Bowl in 2015 with the Bills, preceding Daboll and Schoen's arrival.

But in 2017, Schoen's first season in Buffalo as the assistant general manager--Daboll didn't arrive in Buffalo until 2018--Taylor was the quarterback who brought the Bills to their first postseason berth in 17 years.

Taylor is a 10-year veteran who, in addition to the Ravens and Bills, played with the Chargers, Cleveland, and Houston. He has 53 starts in 78 games and holds a 26-25-1 record as a starter, including a 2-4 record this past season with the Texans.

Overall, Taylor is 946 of 1,542 (61.3 percent) for 10,736 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions.

Taylor's deal not only gives the Giants a solution if Jones's neck isn't fully healed or if he gets injured again, but it also gives the Giants a placeholder at quarterback should Jones not work out, and they have to get a new quarterback in 2023.

