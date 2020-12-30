NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants Transactions | Madre Harper Designated for Return

The Giants could be getting some additional depth to their defensive backs room if Madre Harper is cleared to return by Sunday.
The Giants have designed cornerback Madre Harper for return from the injured reserve list.

Harper signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois. The Giants liked Harper enough to sign him off the Raiders practice squad to their 53-man roster on October 1.

Harper, who has appeared in nine games for the Giants, mostly on special teams, was placed on injured reserve on December 12 with a knee injury. He had five tackles and one fumble recovery.  

The Giants have been carrying rookie Darnay Holmes for the last three weeks despite having a knee injury. Last week, Holmes was active for the game after missing two games due to that injury, but he didn't get any snaps against the Ravens. 

In other transaction news, receiver David Sills V, who has been on injured reserve all season with a foot injury, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Sills had tested positive for the virus at the start of training camp, but it's unclear this time around if he's tested positive again or has come in close contact with someone who has.

Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, currently on his 21-day window to return, is expected to be activated before Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Fackrell has been on injured reserve since suffering a calf injury against the Bengals.

