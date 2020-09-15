SI.com
Giants Waive Alex Bachman from Practice Squad

Jackson Thompson

The Giants are releasing 24-year-old wide receiver Alex Bachman from their practice squad. The Athletic was the first to report the news on Tuesday afternoon; a source confirmed the pending transaction.

Bachman had an impressive training camp, showing hustle and some playmaking ability as a slot receiver. However, there was some question as to how much he might contribute to special teams, so he was added to the practice squad.

Bachman, an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2018, signed with the Giants practice squad last November after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams.

In three seasons at Wake Forest, he hauled in 37 receptions for 541 yards and six touchdowns.

While on the surface, the decision to cut Bachman is surprising, it's also telling. With Golden Tate (hamstring) inactive for Monday night's game against the Steelers, the Giants opted not to bring up Bachman as a temporary replacement, instead, calling up offensive lineman Chad Slade and safety Sean Chandler.

The Giants are loaded with slot options, which besides Tate, include Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are expected to re-sign receiver Derrick Dillon to the practice squad, can play on the perimeter, a spot where the Giants can probably use more depth. Although he's listed at 5'11, Dillon has had production working from the slot.

Dillon, an undrafted rookie free agent out of LSU, was initially signed to the Giants' practice squad after final roster cuts were made on September 5 but released the next day.

Dillon was waived from the practice squad last week to spend time with his newborn child. A source advised that the plan was to re-sign the former LSU receiver the following week. 

