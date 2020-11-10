Giants Waive CB Corey Ballentine, Activate Will Hernandez, Dante Pettis

The Giants announced they waived cornerback Corey Ballentine, their sixth-round draft pick last year.

Also, the team activated guard Will Hernandez from the reserve/COVID-19 list and receiver/punt returner Dante Pettis, who completed his COVID-19 entry protocol after being acquired off waivers last week from the 49ers.

Ballentine has struggled in his one and a half seasons in the NFL. He began this season as the starting cornerback opposite of James Bradberry. However, he struggled to find his footing, allowing seven out of nine pass targets against him to be completed for 97 yards and a touchdown for a 146.8 rating.

Ballentine was replaced on defense by Isaac Yiadom. But he still had his kickoff return duties, that is until two weeks ago when he was replaced on kickoffs with Dion Lewis after averaging 21.2 yards per return.

Over the last two weeks, Ballentine has played in 15 snaps, all on special teams. He last played on defense in Week 7.

Ballentine was thrust into the slot cornerback role as a rookie, a position that proved to be a poor fit for his skillset. He allowed 31 of 43 pass targets to be completed for 392 yards and four touchdowns and posted two passes defended for a 131.2 NFL rating as a rookie.

Ballentine played 171 slot cornerback snaps as a rookie, where he was targeted 40 times. He allowed 28 receptions for 374 yards and the four touchdowns for a 132.7 rating.

Ballentine's rookie campaign started tragically. Shortly after being drafted out of Washburn, he was the victim of a shooting that claimed the life of his best friend, Dwane Simmons.

Ballentine could be signed to the Giants practice squad if he clears waivers.