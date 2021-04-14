NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Giants Waive Cornerback Ryan Lewis

Ryan Lewis had a previous connection with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham from their time together in Miami.
The Giants announced they have waived cornerback Ryan Lewis.

Lewis was signed to the team's practice squad before the start of the 2020 season. He made his Giants debut as a starter in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, relieving season-starter Corey Ballentine. 

Lewis seemed to settle into the starting role, taking part in five games with three starts. Over that stretch, he recorded 13 tackles (11 solo) with one pass breakup. However, he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring strain on November 6.

Before coming to the Giants, Lewis had stints with the Cardinals, Patriots, Bills, Colts, Eagles, Dolphins, and the Washington Football Team. He went undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2017.

Lewis is a cousin of ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.  

