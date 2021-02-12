NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Giants Waive, Da'Mari Scott, Shakial Taylor

The Giants begin trimming some fringe players from the roster who aren't in the upcoming year's plans.
The Giants announced they have waived receiver Da'Mari Scott and defensive back Shakial Taylor.

After a stint the previous season with Buffalo, Scott, 6-foot, 205 pounds, was with the Giants in 2019. The former Fresno State receiver and return specialist appeared in five games for the Giants with two starts and caught two out of three passes for 22 yards.

Scott, who was brought in for more of his special teams prowess, had six punt returns for 32 yards and four kickoff returns for the 110 yards in 2019. He opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Taylor, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds out of Kansas, appeared in five games during the 2019 season for the Indianapolis Colts.

He was with the Denver Broncos last off-season, but they waived him in July. Taylor was awarded off waivers to the Giants a day after they placed now-former cornerback DeAndre Baker on the Commissioner Exempt.

The Giants attempted to waive Taylor a few days later, but because he decided to opt-out of the season, he was reinstated to the Giants roster and then permitted to opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns. 

