Giants Waive Defensive Lineman R.J. McIntosh;  Add Elijah Qualls
Former fifth-round draft pick R.J. McIntosh's weird tenure with the Giants is over.
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have waived defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, their fifth-round draft pick in 2018, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports, citing McIntosh's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

McIntosh was the 139th overall pick in the draft, out of Miami (Florida), where, in three seasons for the Hurricanes, he recorded 103 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and nine passes defensed.  

His NFL career got off to a rocky start as he began his rookie campaign on the nonfootball injury list with an undisclosed condition. McIntosh would then appear in six games for the Giants that season, recording five tackles and one quarterback hit over those games.  

McIntosh was active for 12 games the following year, recording 13 tackles and two sacks in limited playing time. Last season, he was a healthy scratch for all 16 games and coming into this year, he was thought to be a longshot to make the roster. 

Giants Waive Defensive Lineman R.J. McIntosh

The Giants filled McIntosh's roster spot with free-agent Elijah Qualls. The 6-1, 321-pound Qualls was a sixth-round draft pick by the Eagles, for whom he played six games in 2017. He was credited with four tackles (three solo), and a quarterback hit.

Qualls, who played his college ball at Washington, was waived by Philadelphia at the end of training camp in 2018 and signed with the Panthers’ practice squad on Dec. 20 of that year and then to a reserve/futures contract at season’s end. On July 24, 2019, he was waived by Carolina and was briefly with the Ravens and Bucs during the 2019 training camp.

The Giants also announced they wide receiver Derrick Dillon, who signed with the team last year as an undrafted free agent.

