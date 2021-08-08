Giants Waive Receiver Andy Jones, Claim Receiver Matt Cole Off Waivers

The Giants continue to churn the bottom of their roster by making a swap at receiver.

The New York Giants tweaked the bottom of their depth chart at receiver by waiving Andy Jones and claiming Matt Cole off waivers.

Cole entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020. After coming up short in a quest for a roster spot, he was signed to the team's practice squad on September 5, 2020. He later landed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list on November 12 and was activated on November 26.

Cole, 5'10 and 200 pounds, was poached off the Dolphins practice squad by the 49ers on December 24, 2020. He appeared in the final game of the season in primarily a special teams role. The 49ers waived Cole on May 4, 2021, his contract awarded to the Jets, who waived him on August 6, 2021.

As a kickoff return specialist for McKendree (D-11), Cole recorded 23 kickoff returns for 625 yards 927.1 average) and 208 punt return yards with one touchdown on eight returns 926.0 average).

Jones, 6'1" and 217 pounds, signed with the Giants on August 4. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville in 2016. He initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he spent the 2016 season on the practice squad.

He then was waived the following year and was claimed by the Texans, for whom he appeared in one game.

Jones also had brief stints with the Lions, Dolphins, and 49ers. He has appeared in 11 games with three starts and caught 11 out of 24 pass attempts for 80 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants return to the practice field Monday following a day off Sunday.

Join the Giants Country Community!