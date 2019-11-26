Giants
Giants Waive Receiver Bennie Fowler

Patricia Traina

Giants receiver Bennie Fowler, who has had two different stints with the team, was waived Tuesday.

Fowler initially made the team coming out of training camp but was waived after the team's Week 4 win against Washington. He was then brought back after Week 7 when the Giants had injuries to Sterling Shepard.

Fowler, who was a healthy scratch last week, has 23 receptions for 193 yards and no touchdowns in two stints this year with the Giants. 

Although the Giants didn't announce a corresponding move, with their top two punt returners, receiver Golden Tate and safety Jabrill Peppers, both not expected to play Sunday against the Packers due to injury, the Giants are likely going to add a return specialist to the roster ahead of Sunday's game.

