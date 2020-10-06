Giants Waive Sean Chandler; Sign Eric Tomlinson

The Giants waived safety Sean Chandler, intending to re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, and have signed Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad.

The decision to waive Chandler, who was active for the Giants last week and who has also already been called up to the 53-man roster from the practice squad twice, could mean that Jabrill Peppers, who last week was inactive due to an ankle sprain, is inching closer to a return.

Tomlinson was active for the giants in the regular-season opener, but did was inactive the next two games.

In other roster news, the NFL daily transaction report shows the Giants have protected four practice squad players, including receiver Austin Mack, quarterback Clayton Thorson, kicker/punter Ryan Santoso and long snapper Carson Tinker.

Mack was promoted to the Giants roster last weekend but was inactive. Meanwhile, Thorson was with the Cowboys practice squad for 2019 and part of 2020 before becoming available for the Giants to sign last week.