Giants Week 18 Practice Squad Elevations and Moves
The Giants elevated receiver Alex Bachman and quarterback Brian Lewerke from their practice squad and have signed receiver David Sills V from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They also added quarterback Clayton Thorson to the practice squad ahead of their Week 18 regular-season finale against Washington.
The Giants brought up Lewerke to back up starter Jake Fromm, as Mike Glennon was declared out due to a wrist injury Friday. Lewerke, who has been on the practice squad since the start of the season, has taken snaps in practice this week.
Bachman, a slot receiver type, will likely provide depth for the Giants, with rookie Kadarius Toney having been declared out of the finale.
Sills, who has hung around for a couple of years, gets a promotion to the 53-man roster, a move that will ensure the Giants can retain the tallish receiver in the off-season.
And the addition of Thorson, who has been with the team before, gives the Giants an additional arm for the future (at least until a decision is made on the backup quarterback) should injured starter Daniel Jones's neck situation not fully resolve itself by the spring.
These roster moves leave the Giants with less than a full roster staffed for the game, a by-product of them being squeezed against the 2021 cap where, per the NFLPA public cap report, the Giants are listed as having $279,392 of cap space.
According to the Giants' roster page, they have 51 players listed, the roster having been updated to include the transactions made on Saturday.
The Giants, 4-12, are looking to snap a five-game losing streak at home against Washington. The five-game slide is the longest under head coach Joe Judge, who is currently 10-22.
