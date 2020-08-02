GiantsCountry
Leonard Williams Lands on NFI, Plus Other Roster Moves

Patricia Traina

After initial plans for the Giants to run a split-squad, they have instead trimmed their roster down to the league maximum of 80.

Running back Sandro Platgummer, who was awarded to the Giants from the NFL's International Pathways Program, is the 81st player on the roster, but he doesn't count toward the league limit since the Giants were granted an exemption for him.

Roster Subtractions

The Giants waived were running back Jon Hilliman, linebacker Chris Peace, safety Rashaan Gaulden, and cornerback Shakial Taylor, who was awarded to the Giants off waivers on Tuesday. All four of those players had some regular-season experience.

The Giants also waived four rookie or first-year players, including quarterback Case Cookus of Northern Iowa, fullback George Aston of Pittsburgh, and linebackers Oluwole Betiku, Jr. of Illinois and Dana Levine of Temple.

Receiver Da’Mari Scott has decided to opt-out of 2020. It's not known if Scott is a high medical risk player or if he's taking the $150,000 voluntary opt-out option.

Scott, who joins offensive tackle Nate Solder in opting out of 2020, was thought to be a longshot to make the roster.

Roster Additions

The Giants signed rookie defensive back Jarren Williams, 5-10 and 187 pounds, who, after playing three seasons at 5-10 and 187 pounds, finished his college tenure at the University at Albany.

In 11 games (10 starts) for the Great Danes last year, he had 45 tackles (33 solo), including three stops for loss, one forced fumble, six pass breakups, and one interception, which he returned 63 yards for a touchdown.

The Giants also announced they were awarded receiver Tony Brown off waivers from the Browns, a move first made known yesterday.

Nov 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams lands on the Non-football injury list with a hamstring strain.Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Williams Lands on NFI

Giants franchise player Leonard Williams, who failed to reach a multiyear deal with the team before the July 15 deadline, was placed on the non-football Injury List with a hamstring strain.

Williams' injury isn't believed to be anything severe enough to keep him out of action long-term. The Giants are not scheduled to practice until August 12, and they won't be in pads until August 17 at the soonest, which gives Williams enough time to rest his hamstring strain. 

