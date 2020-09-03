SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Acquire CB Isaac Yiadom From Broncos

Jackson Thompson

The Giants acquired 24-year-old cornerback Isaac Yiadom via trade from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post was first with the report.

Yiadom. 6’1” and 190 pounds, was a third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2018 draft out of Boston College. Last season, he was a starter on Denver's defense, filling in for the injured Bryce Callahan. However, Yiadom struggled in the role and was benched from Weeks 4-11.

He started the final five games of the season and helped lead Denver to four wins in that stretch. But this summer, Yiadom appears to have lost his training camp battle with De'Vante Bausby.

Yiadom has 63 tackles with one interception, and seven passes defended in his career. In 2019, he allowed 26 out of 33 pass targets to be completed, the most of anyone in the Broncos secondary, en route to a 107.7 NFL Rating. However, he did not give up a touchdown in coverage.

Despite inconsistencies in coverage, Yiadom was an asset in run defense who is versatile enough to see time at safety for the Giants.

Yiadom, who will undergo the COVID-19 entry procedure, is the fourth defensive back acquired by the Giants in six days, joining Logan Ryan, Brandon Williams, and KeiVarae Russell.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gettleman Insists Team "Didn't Miss Anything" on DeAndre Baker

The Giants insist they performed their due diligence on cornerback DeAndre Baker, and apparently nothing suggested that Baker might one day find himself in the kind of predicament he's currently in.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

Dave Gettleman Optimistic with Giants' Direction

Time will tell of course, but with the team having created a new identity for itself under rookie head coach Joe Judge, there's a lot of optimism in East Rutherford.

Patricia Traina

The Fightin' Joe Judges? Giants' New Moniker Captures Team's Personality

They're called the New York Football Giants and have been for years. But general manager Dave Gettleman's off-the-cuff characterization of the team as the Fightin' Joe Judges has a nice ring to it.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Add Long Snapper Carson Tinker, Waive Rysen John

With roster cuts due on Saturday, the Giants added another veteran long snapper, Carson Tinker, to their 80-man roster.

Jackson Thompson

Dave Gettleman: Daniel Jones is Going to Be Fine at Quarterback

Other than for a league-leading 18 fumbles, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones showed a lot of promise as a rookie. And general manager Dave Gettleman is excited about what lies ahead for the second-year player's future.

Jackson Thompson

Cam Fleming: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

Coach Gene Clemons takes a deep dive into the film of the Giants projected starting right tackle's film.

Gene Clemons

Giants Re-sign Jon Halapio, Add Receiver Johnny Holton

The Giants are bringing back a familiar face to provide depth on the offensive line.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the NFL taking over the investigation into alleged sexual harassment that occurred within the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: Enough!

How can someone who's never been on a Giants conference call or never been to a Giants practice be so JUDGEmental?

Patricia Traina

Logan Ryan: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Newly acquired defensive back Logan Ryan can do a lot of things for a defense. Nick Falato breaks down his tape to see what he does well--and where his game lacks.

Nick Falato