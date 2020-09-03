New York Giants Acquire CB Isaac Yiadom From Broncos

The Giants acquired 24-year-old cornerback Isaac Yiadom via trade from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post was first with the report.

Yiadom. 6’1” and 190 pounds, was a third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2018 draft out of Boston College. Last season, he was a starter on Denver's defense, filling in for the injured Bryce Callahan. However, Yiadom struggled in the role and was benched from Weeks 4-11.

He started the final five games of the season and helped lead Denver to four wins in that stretch. But this summer, Yiadom appears to have lost his training camp battle with De'Vante Bausby.

Yiadom has 63 tackles with one interception, and seven passes defended in his career. In 2019, he allowed 26 out of 33 pass targets to be completed, the most of anyone in the Broncos secondary, en route to a 107.7 NFL Rating. However, he did not give up a touchdown in coverage.

Despite inconsistencies in coverage, Yiadom was an asset in run defense who is versatile enough to see time at safety for the Giants.

Yiadom, who will undergo the COVID-19 entry procedure, is the fourth defensive back acquired by the Giants in six days, joining Logan Ryan, Brandon Williams, and KeiVarae Russell.