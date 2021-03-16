NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants Add Fullback/Special Teamer Cullen Gillaspia

Cullen Gillaspia will presumably compete with Eli Penny for the fullback spot.
Author:
Publish date:

The Giants announced they have signed fullback Cullen Gillaspia, a 6-2, 235 pounder whom the Texans waived by the Texans last week with a failed physical designation.

Gillaspia played 116 special teams snaps, but only seven on offense. He assisted on three special teams tackles.

Gillaspia missed the final seven games of the 2020 season with a back injury that forced him to go on injured reserve.  

Gillaspia was a seventh-round draft choice in 2019, the 220th overall selection, after completing his college career at Texas A&M, where he was a walk-on linebacker. He converted to fullback as a senior.

He played in all 16 games as a rookie and had 274 special teams snaps and 13 on offense.

Gillaspia's career path reminds one of free-agent safety Nate Ebner, whom the Giants signed last year from the Patriots. 

Ebner was a featured special teams player for Giants head coach Joe Judge in New England before coming to the Giants. When he arrived in New York, he earned defensive snaps.

Presumably, Gillaspia will compete with incumbent Eli Penny, who, in addition to being the Giants fullback of the last few years, has also been a core special teams player.

