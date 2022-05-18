Giants Add Two Veteran Defensive Backs to Roster

New York attempts to solidify the back end of their cornerbacks depth chart after the release of James Bradberry

The New York Giants are adding two defensive backs with previous ties to current defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's tenure in Baltimore, Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey.

Canady, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Canady, who played his college ball at Virginia, first joined the Ravens in 2016 as a sixth-round draft pick but landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury about two months into his rookie campaign.

He would continue to struggle to stay healthy during his time with the Ravens, landing on injured reserve in 2017 after suffering a knee ailment in training camp and in 2018 with a thigh injury. In 2019, made it through camp unscathed but did not initially make the 53-man roster.

The Ravens signed him to their practice squad but promoted him in September. Canady was later released in November and was claimed by the Jets on November 6, 2019, appearing in eight games for them.

Canady signed with the Cowboys the following off-season, but he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. In 2021, his injury issues continued, this time his season-ending in October after he suffered a Week 6 concussion. Canady returned to action in December but was not retained by the Cowboys.

Canady, who earlier this month and a tryout with the Bears has appeared in 40 NFL games with four starts. He has 86 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, one interception, and three quarterback hits in his career.

Dorsey signed with the Ravens in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona but did not make the initial 53-man roster. After landing on Baltimore's practice squad, Dorsey was a standard practice squad elevation for Weeks 3 and 4 before being promoted to the active roster on October 9, 2020.

Dorsey would later land on injured reserve on November 10 with a shoulder issue. In 2021, Dorsey suffered an undisclosed season-ending injury during training camp.

Dorsey has appeared in just NFL six games, all of those coming in 2020. He has two career tackles.

Both Dorsey and Canady also offer special teams value.

