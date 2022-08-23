Skip to main content

New York Giants Place Three on IR, Two on Inactive PUP to Get to 80 Players

As expected, all of the moves were driven by medical decisions.

The New York Giants reached the NFL-mandated 80-man roster limit by making five moves that are medical-related.

The Giants took advantage of a new roster rule which allows teams to move any players on the Active/PUP list at the start of training camp to the inactive/PUP list. In this case, the Giants moved offensive linemen Matt Peart (ACL) and Nick Gates (leg), who while on active PUP counted against the roster totals, to inactive status. 

Although Gates and Peart are not expected to be ready to return at all this year, the change in their status means that they not only no longer count against the roster total, but they must remain on the inactive PUP list for a minimum of four weeks, down from the six-week time frame in past years.

The Giant also placed three players on season-ending injured reserve, including two from the same position group.

The three include inside linebacker Darrian Beavers, who suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones (toe) and Andre Miller (forearm), both of whom were injured earlier in training camp.

With the Giants roster now at 80, the team is not only thin at tight end, but there are also some concerns about the offensive line and cornerback depth.

In other injury/roster-related news, receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles), who remains on active PUP, avoided being moved to the inactive PUP list, which signals that he's getting close to a return. Head coach Brian Daboll has not given any timetable for Shepard's return, just as he's not given any timetables for any of the injured players' returns. 

And rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday night's game, will meet with orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews to get a second opinion on his knee, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler notes that "no major surprises" are anticipated to be found when Thibodeaux meets with Andrews, with whom the visit is just a second opinion regarding the injury itself and the prescribed recovery period.

