New York Giants OT Matt Gono Placed on Exempt/Left Squad List

The Giants are down an offensive lineman.

The New York Giants have placed offensive tackle Matt Gono on the exempt/left squad list, the team announced.

Gono, whom the team signed as a free agent to a one-year deal on March 9, was not at the team's practice Wednesday. Head coach Brian Daboll has declined, for the most part, to reveal why any players end up missing practice, though he's confirmed media reports when asked about them.

Regarding Gono, The Athletic reports that Gono's departure stems from an undisclosed physical issue, for Gono is seeking medical advice as soon as tomorrow.

The Liberian-born Gono grew up in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, and played his college football at Wesley College. Gono, who turned 25 in May, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made the 53-man roster that summer.

However, he did not play in a regular-season game, only being activated for the Falcons' final regular-season contest.

In 2019, Gono appeared in five games for the Falcons. Then in 2020, he appeared in 16 games for Atlanta with four starts. In 376 offensive line snaps, most of those coming at right tackle, Gono allowed 17 pressures for a 95.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

He spent the 2021 campaign on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery in the offseason for an undisclosed injury. It is unclear if this latest move involving the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder is related to that issue.

Rookie Joshua Ezeudu, the team's third-round draft pick this year, has jumped out as a potential swing offensive tackle and guard in the early days of training camp, a role initially thought to be what the Giants were looking for Gono to fill.

