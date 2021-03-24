NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
New York Giants Re-sign ILB Devante Downs

New York is bringing back last year's other starting inside linebacker to compete for a roster spot.
The New York Giants announced they have re-signed inside linebacker Devante Downs.

Downs, who had been scheduled to be a restricted free agent this off-season, was not tendered by the Giants. However, the team thought enough of Downs, who, along with Blake Martinez formed the starting inside linebacker duo on the team's base defense last year, was also a core special teams contributor.

Downs was initially a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. As a rookie, he appeared in 11 games, recording three defensive tackles.

The following season, he was waived by the Vikings on August 31, 2019, and signed to the practice squad the next day.

The Vikings then promoted him to the active roster on September 14 but waived him ten days later. The Giants signed Downs to their practice squad on October 1, 2019, and then promoted him to the active roster on October 22, 2019.

Downs, 6'1", 252 pounds, appeared in 23 games with eight starts for the Giants, and has 33 defensive tackles. He played his college ball at California.

Devante Downs
