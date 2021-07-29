New York Giants Reportedly Plan to Re-sign RB Alfred Morris

With training camp set to ramp up starting next Tuesday, the Giants, who are a bit short-staffed at running back, reportedly plan to re-sign veteran running back Alfred Morris.

Morris was signed last season by the Giants on September 29 to the team's practice squad. In November, Morris was elevated to the 53-man roster after Devonta Freeman. The latter was signed after Saquon Barkley went down with a torn ACL, went on IR with an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old Morris is a none-year veteran who has rushed 1,429 times for 6,173 yards (4.3 yards per carry). A sixth-round pick by Washington in 2012, Morris has had stints with Dallas, Arizona, and San Francisco.

In nine games for the Giants last season, Morris rushed 55 times for 238 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown and was a solid third-down back who blocked well for the passing game.

Barkley is currently on the active/PUP list as he continues his rehab from reconstructive ACL surgery. There are questions about whether he will be ready to take on a partial workload in Week 1 of the regular season.

The Giants, who lost Wayne Gallman in free agency, added Devontae Booker and Corey Clement in free agency and drafted Gary Brightwell. New York also added veteran Taquan Mizzell to the running backs group, but Mizzell suffered an injury and was waived with an injury settlement after landing on the injured reserve list this week.

More from Giants Country

Find everything you need to know about every player on the Giants' 90-man training camp roster.

Join the Giants Country Community!