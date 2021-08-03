Sports Illustrated home
New York Giants Roster Updates: Martinez Off COVID list; Davis Retires

The Giants made a series of roster moves ahead of their first fully padded practice of the summer Tuesday, one of which includes a somewhat surprising announcement.
Author:

The Giants announced they have activated inside linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive back Joshua Kalu from the reserve/COVI-19 list. Martinez and Kalu were expected to be eased back into the training camp grind and monitored as they work to get their wind back.

Receiver Derrick Dillon, who has been unable to practice in the past few days due to an undisclosed injury, was placed on the Reserve/Injured list. Dillon will not be eligible to play for the Giants in 2021 unless he is released with an injury settlement and then eventually re-signed after the settlement's period expires.

And in a somewhat surprising move, inside linebacker Todd Davis, whom the Giants signed Saturday, has decided to retire and was placed on the Reserve/Retired list.

Davis, a run-stopping linebacker, was presumably brought in to increase the depth at the position, what with Reggie Ragland on the NFI list with a hamstring strain.  

