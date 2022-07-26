The New York Giants have signed defensive lineman Nick Williams to their training camp roster.

Williams, who was part of a large group of players the Giants worked out on Monday that included tight end Eric Ebron and safety Andrew Adams (the latter of whom was signed Monday), was originally a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2013 draft out of Samford.

He spent two seasons with the Steelers, the first on injured reserve and the second on their practice squad for part of the 2014 season.

On November 24, 2014, Williams was signed off the Steelers' practice squad by the Chiefs. He would then bounce back and forth between the roster and the practice squad before finally being poached by the Dolphins in 2016, where current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was in his final year as the Dolphins Director of Player Personnel.

Williams was out of football during the 2017 season before rejoining the league with the Bears, for whom he played the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He most recently spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Williams has appeared in 75 games with 35 starts. He's recorded 110 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, and 17 quarterback hits.

The Giants waived defensive lineman Jabari Ellis, an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina whom they signed after this year's draft, to make room for Williams.

