New York Giants Sign Edge Breeland Speaks to Reserve/Futures Contract
The Giants signed defensive end Breeland Speaks to a reserve/future contract.
Speaks, 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, played his college ball at Mississippi where, in three seasons, he totaled 121 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.
Speaks was drafted 46th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He played in all 16 games that season, with four starts, recording 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 3 tackles for loss.
In the following season, Speaks suffered a knee injury, which landed him on injured reserve. While on IR, he was suspended by the NFL for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.
Speaks was released by the Chiefs at the start of the 2020 season and spent time on the Raiders and Cowboys practice squads.
Listed as a defensive end, Speaks has played in both a 3-4 and 4-3 defensive alignment, contributing as an end and as an outside linebacker.
Speaks becomes the 20th player signed by the Giants to a reserve/futures contract since the team's 2020 season ended. The rest of the list includes:
- QB Joe Webb
- QB Alex Tanney
- QB Clayton Thorson
- RB Jordan Chunn
- RB Taquan Mizzell
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- TE Nate Wieting
- TE Rysen John
- WR Derrick Dillon
- WR Alex Bachman
- OT David Moa
- G Kenny Wiggins
- G Chad Slade
- LB Cale Garrett
- LB Trent Harris
- DB Montre Hartage
- DB Jarren Williams
- DB Quincy Wilson
- LS Carson Tinker
