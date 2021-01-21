NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

New York Giants Sign Edge Breeland Speaks to Reserve/Futures Contract

The Giants added Breeland Speaks, the second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2018m to their roster.
Author:
Publish date:

The Giants signed defensive end Breeland Speaks to a reserve/future contract.

Speaks, 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, played his college ball at Mississippi where, in three seasons, he totaled 121 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Speaks was drafted 46th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He played in all 16 games that season, with four starts, recording 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 3 tackles for loss.

In the following season, Speaks suffered a knee injury, which landed him on injured reserve. While on IR, he was suspended by the NFL for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.

Speaks was released by the Chiefs at the start of the 2020 season and spent time on the Raiders and Cowboys practice squads.

Listed as a defensive end, Speaks has played in both a 3-4 and 4-3 defensive alignment, contributing as an end and as an outside linebacker.

Speaks becomes the 20th player signed by the Giants to a reserve/futures contract since the team's 2020 season ended. The rest of the list includes:

  • QB Joe Webb
  • QB Alex Tanney
  • QB Clayton Thorson
  • RB Jordan Chunn
  • RB Taquan Mizzell
  • TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  • TE Nate Wieting
  • TE Rysen John
  • WR Derrick Dillon
  • WR Alex Bachman
  • OT David Moa
  • G Kenny Wiggins
  • G Chad Slade
  • LB Cale Garrett
  • LB Trent Harris
  • DB Montre Hartage
  • DB Jarren Williams
  • DB Quincy Wilson
  • LS Carson Tinker

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni works with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) during their preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Colts Preseason Training Camp
News

Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Nick Sirianni as New Head Coach

Nov 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) and Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Breeland Speaks (57) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Sign Edge Breeland Speaks to Reserve/Futures Contract

New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) runs onto the field to play a snap against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Nyg Vs Phi
News

New York Giants Notebook: Projected Salary Cap Space Takes an Alarming Turn

Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Tre' McKitty (87) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Tre' McKitty, Georgia

Oct 24, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Kenny Yeboah (84) jumps over Auburn Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants strong safety Jabrill Peppers (21) warms up with wide receiver Golden Tate (15) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Film Room

New York Giants 2020 Position Review: Safeties

Aug 31, 2020; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive line coach James Campen wears a face covering during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sprots Complex.
News

Potential Giants Offensive Line Coaching Candidates

Aug 9, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo reacts during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. The Colts defeated the Seahawks 19-17.
News

Giants in the Market for a New O-Line Coach | Report