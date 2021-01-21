New York Giants Sign Edge Breeland Speaks to Reserve/Futures Contract

The Giants added Breeland Speaks, the second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2018m to their roster.

The Giants signed defensive end Breeland Speaks to a reserve/future contract.

Speaks, 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, played his college ball at Mississippi where, in three seasons, he totaled 121 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Speaks was drafted 46th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He played in all 16 games that season, with four starts, recording 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 3 tackles for loss.

In the following season, Speaks suffered a knee injury, which landed him on injured reserve. While on IR, he was suspended by the NFL for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.

Speaks was released by the Chiefs at the start of the 2020 season and spent time on the Raiders and Cowboys practice squads.

Listed as a defensive end, Speaks has played in both a 3-4 and 4-3 defensive alignment, contributing as an end and as an outside linebacker.

Speaks becomes the 20th player signed by the Giants to a reserve/futures contract since the team's 2020 season ended. The rest of the list includes:

QB Joe Webb

QB Alex Tanney

QB Clayton Thorson

RB Jordan Chunn

RB Taquan Mizzell

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

TE Nate Wieting

TE Rysen John

WR Derrick Dillon

WR Alex Bachman

OT David Moa

G Kenny Wiggins

G Chad Slade

LB Cale Garrett

LB Trent Harris

DB Montre Hartage

DB Jarren Williams

DB Quincy Wilson

LS Carson Tinker

