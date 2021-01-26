New York Giants Sign P Ryan Santoso to Reserve/Future Contract
The New York Giants signed punter Ryan Santoso to a reserve/future contract.
The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Santoso, who also has experience as a kicker, spent the 2020 season mostly on the Giants practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad twice, once on November 17 after kicker Graham Gano tested positive for COVID-19 and again for the Giants' Week 17 game against the Cowboys.
Santoso originally signed with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Minnesota after a college career in which he handled both kicking and punting duties.
He then signed with the Titans in 2019, playing in three games for Tennessee--his only three games to date--recording touchbacks on nine of 16 kickoffs (56.3%). (He has never attempted a field goal or a punt in the NFL.)
At Minnesota, Santoso averaged 41.8 yards (fourth-best in school history) while placing 46 punts inside the 20. As a kicker, he converted 29 of 39 field-goal attempts, with a career-long of 52 yards, and he converted all but one of his 77 point-after attempts for a total 163 points (29 FGs and 76 PATs) over his college career.
The Giants have now signed 21 players to reserve/future contracts. In addition to Santoso, the list includes:
- DE Breeland Speaks
- LB Cale Garrett
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- TE Nate Wieting
- QB Joe Webb
- RB Jordan Chunn
- WR Derrick Dillon
- WR Alex Bachman
- LB Trent Harris
- DB Montre Hartage
- TE Rysen John
- RB Taquan Mizzell
- OT David Moa
- G Chad Slade
- QB Alex Tanney
- QB Clayton Thorson
- LS Carson Tinker
- G Kenny Wiggins
- DB Jarren Williams
- DB Quincy Wilson
