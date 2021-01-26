New York Giants Sign P Ryan Santoso to Reserve/Future Contract

The Giants ensure they'll have options at kicker and punter for training camp just in case COVID-19 strikes again.

The New York Giants signed punter Ryan Santoso to a reserve/future contract.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Santoso, who also has experience as a kicker, spent the 2020 season mostly on the Giants practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad twice, once on November 17 after kicker Graham Gano tested positive for COVID-19 and again for the Giants' Week 17 game against the Cowboys.

Santoso originally signed with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Minnesota after a college career in which he handled both kicking and punting duties.

He then signed with the Titans in 2019, playing in three games for Tennessee--his only three games to date--recording touchbacks on nine of 16 kickoffs (56.3%). (He has never attempted a field goal or a punt in the NFL.)

At Minnesota, Santoso averaged 41.8 yards (fourth-best in school history) while placing 46 punts inside the 20. As a kicker, he converted 29 of 39 field-goal attempts, with a career-long of 52 yards, and he converted all but one of his 77 point-after attempts for a total 163 points (29 FGs and 76 PATs) over his college career.

The Giants have now signed 21 players to reserve/future contracts. In addition to Santoso, the list includes:

DE Breeland Speaks

LB Cale Garrett

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

TE Nate Wieting

QB Joe Webb

RB Jordan Chunn

WR Derrick Dillon

WR Alex Bachman

LB Trent Harris

DB Montre Hartage

TE Rysen John

RB Taquan Mizzell

OT David Moa

G Chad Slade

QB Alex Tanney

QB Clayton Thorson

LS Carson Tinker

G Kenny Wiggins

DB Jarren Williams

DB Quincy Wilson

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.