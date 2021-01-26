NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
New York Giants Sign P Ryan Santoso to Reserve/Future Contract

The Giants ensure they'll have options at kicker and punter for training camp just in case COVID-19 strikes again.
The New York Giants signed punter Ryan Santoso to a reserve/future contract.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Santoso, who also has experience as a kicker, spent the 2020 season mostly on the Giants practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad twice, once on November 17 after kicker Graham Gano tested positive for COVID-19 and again for the Giants' Week 17 game against the Cowboys.

Santoso originally signed with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Minnesota after a college career in which he handled both kicking and punting duties. 

He then signed with the Titans in 2019, playing in three games for Tennessee--his only three games to date--recording touchbacks on nine of 16 kickoffs (56.3%). (He has never attempted a field goal or a punt in the NFL.)

At Minnesota, Santoso averaged 41.8 yards (fourth-best in school history) while placing 46 punts inside the 20. As a kicker, he converted 29 of 39 field-goal attempts, with a career-long of 52 yards, and he converted all but one of his 77 point-after attempts for a total 163 points (29 FGs and 76 PATs) over his college career.  

The Giants have now signed 21 players to reserve/future contracts. In addition to Santoso, the list includes:

  • DE Breeland Speaks
  • LB Cale Garrett
  • TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  • TE Nate Wieting
  • QB Joe Webb
  • RB Jordan Chunn
  • WR Derrick Dillon
  • WR Alex Bachman
  • LB Trent Harris
  • DB Montre Hartage
  • TE Rysen John
  • RB Taquan Mizzell
  • OT David Moa
  • G Chad Slade
  • QB Alex Tanney
  • QB Clayton Thorson
  • LS Carson Tinker
  • G Kenny Wiggins
  • DB Jarren Williams
  • DB Quincy Wilson

