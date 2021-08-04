New York Giants Sign Receiver Andy Jones

The Giants are adding some receiver depth with Kenny Golladay dealing with a hamstring strain.

The Giants are signing veteran receiver Andy Jones to their training camp roster, ESPN reports, citing Jones's agent Christina Phillips.

Jones, 6'1" and 217 pounds, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville in 2016. He initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent the 2016 season on the practice squad and was waived the following year after failing to make the 53-man roster.

Jones was claimed off waivers by the Texans. He appeared in one game for them but did not have any receiving targets. Jones was released on September 27, 2017, and was signed by the Detroit Lions practice squad three days later, eventually earning a promotion to the active roster in late December that year.

Jones, who also had stints with the Dolphins and 49ers, has appeared in 11 games with three starts. He's caught 11 out of 24 pass attempts for 80 yards and one touchdown.

