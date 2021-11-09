New York Giants Waive Cornerback Sam Beal
The New York Giants have waived cornerback Sam Beal.
Beal, 25-years-old, was a third-round supplemental draft pick selected by the team out of Western Michigan in 2018. Once regarded as the best supplemental draft pick since receiver Josh Gordon, whom the Giants hoped might develop into a long-term starter, Beal's NFL career has been derailed numerous times for various reasons.
In 2018, his rookie season, he injured his shoulder and was placed on injured reserve during training camp after just two practices. Then in 2019, he injured his hamstring and ended up missing the first nine games while sitting on injured reserve.
Beal played in the Giants' final six games that season, making three starts. He recorded 26 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and one pass breakup in that season.
In 2020, Beal opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. While he was away, Beal also dealt with a legal issue in which he pled guilty to two gun-related charges in Lorain County, Ohio, from a June 2020 arrest.
New York Giants Waive Cornerback Sam Beal
The Giants' disappointing supplemental draft pick's tenure with the team finally comes to an end.
Giants’ Yo-Yo Season Continues in MMQB’s Latest Weekly Power Rankings
The Giants are back on the rise in MMQB's weekly power rankings in what's been a weird type of season.
Joe Judge on How He Handles a Player's Benching
Once a player is benched, it doesn't necessarily mean the end of his time with the team.
Beal returned in 2021 but was immediately behind the eight ball, given the Giants had added cornerback Adoree' Jackson in free agency and had drafted Aaron Robison and Rodarius Williams.
Robinson landed on the PUP list, but Beal was unable to beat out Williams for snaps. When Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury, Beal was still unable to make progress toward earning playing time and was credited with just two snaps on defense this season.
More from Giants Country
- Seven Thoughts from Giants' Week 9 Win Over vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 9 Win
- Xavier McKinney Delivers Clutch Performance in Giants' Win Over Raiders
- Giants Hoping to Get Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley Back After the Bye
- Joe Judge on How He Handles a Player's Benching
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel
Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.