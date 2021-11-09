New York Giants Waive Cornerback Sam Beal

The Giants' disappointing supplemental draft pick's tenure with the team finally comes to an end.

The New York Giants have waived cornerback Sam Beal.

Beal, 25-years-old, was a third-round supplemental draft pick selected by the team out of Western Michigan in 2018. Once regarded as the best supplemental draft pick since receiver Josh Gordon, whom the Giants hoped might develop into a long-term starter, Beal's NFL career has been derailed numerous times for various reasons.

In 2018, his rookie season, he injured his shoulder and was placed on injured reserve during training camp after just two practices. Then in 2019, he injured his hamstring and ended up missing the first nine games while sitting on injured reserve.

Beal played in the Giants' final six games that season, making three starts. He recorded 26 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and one pass breakup in that season.

In 2020, Beal opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. While he was away, Beal also dealt with a legal issue in which he pled guilty to two gun-related charges in Lorain County, Ohio, from a June 2020 arrest.

Beal returned in 2021 but was immediately behind the eight ball, given the Giants had added cornerback Adoree' Jackson in free agency and had drafted Aaron Robison and Rodarius Williams.

Robinson landed on the PUP list, but Beal was unable to beat out Williams for snaps. When Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury, Beal was still unable to make progress toward earning playing time and was credited with just two snaps on defense this season.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.