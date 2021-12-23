New York Giants Week 16 Personnel Report

A look at who's injured and roster/practice squad transactions made ahead of the Giants' Week 16 game at Philadelphia.

The New York Giants anticipate that receiver Kadarius Toney, currently on the reserve/COVI-19 list, will be back in the building Thursday after sitting out the necessary ten days following a positive test for COVID-19.

Before testing positive for the virus, Toney was being treated for what the Giants listed as an oblique injury will be evaluated to see where he's at physically before he's cleared to practice. While it's still early, it would not be surprising if he cannot play Sunday against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday injury report, which was a projection given that the Giants held a walkthrough, included offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle) and running back Gary Brightwell (neck), the latter injured last week against the Cowboys, as projected non-participants.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (shin), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (ankle), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps) were all projected as limited participants.

Gillaspia and Rudolph are new additions to the list this week.

In transaction news, on Wednesday, the Giants elevated receiver Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, and they signed a pair of defensive backs, Dwayne Johnson and Darqueze Dennard, to their practice squad.

Dennard, 30 years old, is a six-year veteran who played from 2014-19 with the Bengals, 2020 with the Falcons, and was on the practice squads of the Cardinals and Colts this year before landing with the Giants. He was a 2014 first-round pick (No. 24 overall) by the Bengals out of Michigan State.

Dennard has appeared in 85 career games with 30 starters. He has 310 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 27 pass breakups.

Johnson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons out of San Diego State. he recorded 92 tackles as a junior in 2019 to earn All-Mountain West honors.

