Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Week 16 Personnel Report

A look at who's injured and roster/practice squad transactions made ahead of the Giants' Week 16 game at Philadelphia.
Author:

The New York Giants anticipate that receiver Kadarius Toney, currently on the reserve/COVI-19 list, will be back in the building Thursday after sitting out the necessary ten days following a positive test for COVID-19.

Before testing positive for the virus, Toney was being treated for what the Giants listed as an oblique injury will be evaluated to see where he's at physically before he's cleared to practice. While it's still early, it would not be surprising if he cannot play Sunday against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday injury report, which was a projection given that the Giants held a walkthrough, included offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle) and running back Gary Brightwell (neck), the latter injured last week against the Cowboys, as projected non-participants.

The Latest Giants News & Notes

Click on an image to jump to the story.

Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon

Giants Joe Judge: No Decision Yet on Starting Quarterback

Giants head coach Joe Judge said they'll go through the week before deciding on a starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Week 16 Personnel Report

A look at who's injured and roster/practice squad transactions made ahead of the Giants' Week 16 game at Philadelphia.

just now
Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon
Play
News

Giants Joe Judge: No Decision Yet on Starting Quarterback

Giants head coach Joe Judge said they'll go through the week before deciding on a starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

6 hours ago
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants Continue to Sink in MMQB Power Rankings

The Giants are tied with the Jets in the latest MMQB power rankings and only two other teams are deemed worse as the 2021 nightmare of a season comes to a close.

8 hours ago
1 / 5

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (shin), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (ankle), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps) were all projected as limited participants.

Gillaspia and Rudolph are new additions to the list this week.

In transaction news, on Wednesday, the Giants elevated receiver Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, and they signed a pair of defensive backs, Dwayne Johnson and Darqueze Dennard, to their practice squad.

Dennard, 30 years old, is a six-year veteran who played from 2014-19 with the Bengals, 2020 with the Falcons, and was on the practice squads of the Cardinals and Colts this year before landing with the Giants. He was a 2014 first-round pick (No. 24 overall) by the Bengals out of Michigan State.

Dennard has appeared in 85 career games with 30 starters. He has 310 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 27 pass breakups.

Johnson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons out of San Diego State. he recorded 92 tackles as a junior in 2019 to earn All-Mountain West honors. 

Join the Giants Country Community

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Week 16 Personnel Report

just now
Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon
News

Giants Joe Judge: No Decision Yet on Starting Quarterback

6 hours ago
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Continue to Sink in MMQB Power Rankings

8 hours ago
NFC East Helmets
News

NFC East Week 15 Wrap-up: Cowboys Win the Division

9 hours ago
Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; An Eagle statue outside the tunnel of the Philadelphia Eagles before a game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

New York Giants - Week 16 Storylines to Watch

10 hours ago
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones walks off the field aye the end of the game as the Denver Broncos came to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and beat the New York Giants 27-13 in the first game of the 2021 season on September 12, 2021.
Big Blue+

Giants Dilemma: What to Do With Daniel Jones's Fifth-year Option

Dec 21, 2021
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) points to the crowd after the Giants' 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Hopeful of Kadarius Toney’s Return from Injury/COVID-19 List

Dec 21, 2021
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to throw in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants QB Daniel Jones Placed on Injured Reserve: What's Next at Quarterback?

Dec 21, 2021