Report: Giants, Eli Penny Agree to New 2-Year Contract

The Giants made their first free-agent signing ahead of the start of the 2020 league year by agreeing to terms with fullback Eli Penny on a two-year deal, according to an ESPN report.

The 6-foot 1, 250-pound Penny was signed off the Cardinals practice squad in 2018. He's appeared in 30 games with four starts for New York, recording 64 rushing yards on 22 carries and ten receptions on 13 pass targets for 59 yards.

Penny, who has also played on special teams, played in 60 snaps on offense last season for the Giants according to Pro Football Focus, a drop from the 90 he logged in 2018, his first season with the team.