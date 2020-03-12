GiantsCountry
Report: Giants, Eli Penny Agree to New 2-Year Contract

Patricia Traina

The Giants made their first free-agent signing ahead of the start of the 2020 league year by agreeing to terms with fullback Eli Penny on a two-year deal, according to an ESPN report.

The 6-foot 1, 250-pound Penny was signed off the Cardinals practice squad in 2018. He's appeared in 30 games with four starts for New York, recording 64 rushing yards on 22 carries and ten receptions on 13 pass targets for 59 yards.

Penny, who has also played on special teams, played in 60 snaps on offense last season for the Giants according to Pro Football Focus, a drop from the 90 he logged in 2018, his first season with the team.

Reflecting on the Odell Beckham Jr Trade After One Year

It's still too early to say who of Cleveland or the Giants "won" the Odell Beckham Jr trade, but an early case could be made favoring the Giants as having come out on top of the deal that shook the NFL to its core.

Patricia Traina

Putt4Dough

Giants Fan and NFL Draft Prospect Yetur Gross-Matos Could Be an Answer for the Giants' Pass Rushing Needs

With the Giants needing pass rush help, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos would love nothing more than to contribute to that need if the Giants want him in next month's draft.

Jackson Thompson

Draft Prospect Profile | CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

The Giants could probably use a tall cornerback to create better matchups with the bigger receivers. Trevon Diggs definitely offers height, but what else does he bring to the table?

Ahmed Shifa

Draft Prospect Profile | DE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

Romeo's little brother has a lot more talent to where he could potentially be a Day 2 draft pick for some team. Will that be the Giants?

Mike Addvensky

Giants Keep Close Eye on Coronavirus Outbreak as They Go About Their Business

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced schools to close, events to be canceled and some sporting events to scale down access, such as crowds and media. While some NFL teams have altered their plans, the Giants, at least for now, are sticking with business as usual while they also keep a close eye on an otherwise a very fluid situation.

Patricia Traina

2020 Pro Day Workout Schedule

We're into the home stretch before the draft so here's a look at when the various college programs are holding their workouts.

Patricia Traina

Giants Granted Three Compensatory Draft Picks

Giants now have 10 picks in next month's NFL Draft.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | S Antoine Winfield Jr, Minnesota

The Giants could use some help in the defensive backfield, especially at safety, if they don't re-sign Michael Thomas and/or move on from Antoine Bethea. So what would Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr bring to the table?

Ahmed Shifa

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Continuing our look at the historically deep receiver class.

Ahmed Shifa

Notre Dame's Julian Okwara Hopes to Keep the NFL Family Tradition of Excellence Alive

Julian Okwara is projected to have an easier path to the NFL than his older brother Romeo did as an undrafted free agent. But once he gets to the league, Julian hopes to keep the tradition of younger brothers doing their families proud alive.

Jackson Thompson