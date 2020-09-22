SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Report: Giants Signing DB Ryan Lewis to 53-man Roster

Patricia Traina

The Giants are planning to elevate defensive back Ryan Lewis from their practice squad to the 53-man roster to stay, according to a report by The Athletic.

Lewis was one of two practice squad members that the Giants promoted to the game-day roster last week for their game against the Bears. However, despite being active, Lewis did not have any snaps in the game.

The Giants are expected to place running back Saquon Barkley on injured reserve as soon as today.

Head coach Joe Judge confirmed that Barkley is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss at Chicago.

Lewis has appeared in 20 games with six starts and has 43 tackles, one interception, and eight passes defended. Last season, he was with three teams, the Colts, Eagles, and Dolphins.

While with Miami, Lewis played for Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, then the Dolphins defensive coordinator. Lewis appeared in eight games and three starts for GRaham, recording his lone interception.

The Giants, who are also planning to work out running back Davonta Freeman Tuesday, could create a second roster spot opening if projections for receiver Sterling Shepard, who reportedly has a case of turf toe, is sidelined for multiple weeks.

The NFL adjusted its injured reserve rules for this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players who land on IR must now only sit out for a minimum of three weeks instead of six.

Also, the league, which had initially increased the number of players allowed back from two to three, suspended any limits on the number of players who can be brought back from IR. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Notebook | Mixed Emotions, Ebner Emerges and More

Notable leftovers from Sunday's Giants-Bears matchup at Soldier Field

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

Giants to Work Out Devonta Freeman

Giants need running back depth following Saquon Barkley's knee injury, believed to be a season-ending torn ACL.

Patricia Traina

by

Jcpettor

How the New York Giants Offense Could Adjust without Saquon Barkley

It's not going to be easy and it's going to take some creativity and a lot of execution.

Nick Falato

SEE IT: New York Giants Saquon Barkley's Stirring Instagram Post

Barkley's road to recovery from a torn ACL starts now.

Patricia Traina

What the Giants’ Week 2 Snap Counts Reveal

Subtle changes, headscratchers--it's all inside this breakdown of the Giants Week 2 snap counts.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Replacing the Irreplaceable, Carrying the Load and More

Notable leftovers from Monday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 22, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with former Giants quarterback Eli Manning weighing in on running back Saquon Barkley's season-ending injury.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Week 2 Report Card

How did each unit on the Giants do in the team's 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears? Let's break it down.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Defend Their Turf

Members of the Giants say there's nothing wrong with the MetLife Stadium field where the 49ers suffered several significant injuries last week against the Jets.

Jackson Thompson

Inside the Bizarre Play That Dented Giants' Comeback Hopes Against Bears

A fourth-down reception by Chicago Bears offensive lineman Bobby Massie wasn't the only tough break in the Giants' 17-13 loss on Sunday, but it was surely the most bizarre.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson