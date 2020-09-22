SI.com
Saquon Barkley to IR; DB Ryan Lewis Signed to the 53-man Roster

Patricia Traina

The Giants have elevated defensive back Ryan Lewis from their practice squad to the 53-man roster after placing running back Saquon Barkley on season-ending injured reserve.

Head coach Joe Judge confirmed that Barkley is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss at Chicago.

Lewis was one of two practice squad members that the Giants promoted to the game-day roster last week for their game against the Bears. However, despite being active, Lewis did not have any snaps in the game.

Lewis has appeared in 20 games with six starts and has 43 tackles, one interception, and eight passes defended. Last season, he was with three teams, the Colts, Eagles, and Dolphins.

While with Miami, Lewis played for Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, then the Dolphins defensive coordinator. Lewis appeared in eight games and three starts for GRaham, recording his lone interception.

The Giants, who are also expected to sign running back Davonta Freeman Tuesday, could create a second roster spot opening if projections for receiver Sterling Shepard, who reportedly has a case of turf toe, is sidelined for multiple weeks.

The NFL adjusted its injured reserve rules for this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players who land on IR must now only sit out for a minimum of three weeks instead of six.

Also, the league, which had initially increased the number of players allowed back from two to three, suspended any limits on the number of players who can be brought back from IR. 

