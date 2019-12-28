Simonson, Ellison to IR; Slayton and Dickerson Promoted from Practice Squad

The Giants placed tight ends Rhett Ellison (concussion) and Scott Simonson (concussion) on injured reserve and added tight end Garrett Dickerson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton from their practice squad.

Dickerson played in three games early this season, most recently on Nov. 10 at New England and four in his rookie season in 2018. He does not have a regular-season reception. He was waived on Oct. 22 and signed to the practice squad on Nov. 12 – the day Simonson was added to the active roster.



Simonson, who was with the Giants in the summer but who was waived with an injury settlement, played in five games with one start. He caught two passes for 11 yards.

He is also the only player to catch passes from all three quarterbacks on the Giants’ 2019 roster. Last season, he caught nine from Eli Manning and this year he grabbed one each from Daniel Jones and Alex Tanney.

Slayton was the Giants' seventh-round draft pick this year but has spent the entire season on the practice squad.