Three Giants Headed to Injured Reserve as Giants Shuffle Roster, Practice Squad

The New York Giants have placed guard Shane Lemieux, edge Elerson Smith, and cornerback Rodarius Williams on injured reserve.

All three players, who missed large chunks of training camp and the preseason, must miss at least four games before being eligible to return. A team has a maximum of eight players it can bring back from IR, including the same player a maximum of two times, which, if that occurs, counts as two of the eight allotted moves.

Lemieux came into camp as the projected starting left guard. However,r he suffered a toe injury early in the preseason that also was part of a sprained foot and has been unable to practice since. Daboll didn't want to name a starting left guard just yet, but it's believed that one of Devery Hamilton or rookie Joshua Ezeudu could get the nod for Week 1.

Smith, a fourth-round pick by the Giants last year, has had nothing but bad luck with staying on the field. In two seasons, he's been on injured reserve three times. Last year he spent most of the summer on the side with a hamstring strain that was severe enough for him to land on IR to start the season.

After a few games in from returning, Smith ended up back on IR with a neck injury, having appeared in just eight games. Smith suffered a lower leg/foot injury midway through training camp this year and has not been able to practice since.

Williams, a seventh-round pick by the Giants last year out of Oklahoma, tore his ACL eight games into his rookie season. He was able to pass his physical to start camp , but after four days of practicing, he was unable to participate in practice. It's unclear if his ailment is related to his ACL or if there was another issue that developed.

Those three moves allowed the Giants to re-sign linebacker Austin Calitro, tight end Tanner Hudson and defensive lineman Nick Williams. They were cut Wednesday as part of a procedural move to make room for three of the four waiver wire additions the Giants were awarded.

A fourth player, offensive lineman Max Garcia, was also cut from the initial 53-man roster. Garcia was signed to the Giants practice squad.

In other news, free-agent defensive back Tony Jefferson II tweeted that he's joining the Giants, where he'll be reunited with Wink Martindale, his defensive coordinator in Baltimore. It's believed that Jefferson will be signing with the Giants' practice squad.

Lastly, the Giants are reportedly set to host a visit from former Detroit Lions return specialist Kalil Pimpleton, according to the NFL Network.

