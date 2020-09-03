LockedOn Giants: Twitter Thursday

Is it me, or did training camp fly by in a snap?

Regardless, here we are, the final day of Giants training camp, which will, of course, end with the team's final scrimmage. After that, the coaching staff and personnel department will retire to contemplate who makes the initial 53-man roster.

Fittingly, today's Twitter Thursday features a host of questions from listeners concerning roster happenings and predictions.

Ashley P., Ron G, Jon G., Cesar A, Howard V., Pete M., David S, and, all the way from Germany, Stefan M. all check in with questions regarding various roster units that are still of a concern.

Also, among the questions is how the roster cutdown and practice squad rules will work in this rather unusual preseason and more. Thanks to everyone who contributed a question and remember: if you want in on the weekly LockedOn Giants Listener Mailbag, send your questions to lockedongiantspodcast@gmail.com.

Our next planned mailbag is set for Tuesday, September 8. I would love to hear from ya.