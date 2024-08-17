Giants Country

A Giant Issue LIVE: A Giant Dress Rehearsal

The New York Giants get ready for what looks like a dress rehearsal in their second preseason game.

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 1, 2024 -- Quarterback, Daniel Jones during practice today at training camp for the New York Giants.
On today's LIVE episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons gets you ready for the New York Giants seconds preseason games of the year. With the anouncement that quarterback Daniel Jones will start, it seems as if this will serve as the team's official dress rehersal. We expect to see as many starters as possible but there are some intriguing questions leading into the game like what the configuration of the offensive line will look like and how long do you really want to see starters in the game.

Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts, including the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.

