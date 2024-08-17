A Giant Issue LIVE: A Giant Dress Rehearsal
On today's LIVE episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons gets you ready for the New York Giants seconds preseason games of the year. With the anouncement that quarterback Daniel Jones will start, it seems as if this will serve as the team's official dress rehersal. We expect to see as many starters as possible but there are some intriguing questions leading into the game like what the configuration of the offensive line will look like and how long do you really want to see starters in the game.
