A Giant Issue Podcast: An Offensive Offense

Coach Gene Clemons dives into the New York Giants Week 1 debacle with a focus on the offense.

Gene Clemons

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball while being defended by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball while being defended by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images

On the latest episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons discusses the terrible Week 1 offensive performance by the New York Giants and why saving on Barkley's deal did not amount to anything. He also weighs in about the inexcusable behavior towards Daniel Jones after the game.

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

