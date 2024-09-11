A Giant Issue Podcast: An Offensive Offense
Coach Gene Clemons dives into the New York Giants Week 1 debacle with a focus on the offense.
On the latest episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons discusses the terrible Week 1 offensive performance by the New York Giants and why saving on Barkley's deal did not amount to anything. He also weighs in about the inexcusable behavior towards Daniel Jones after the game.
Join Coach Gene Clemons Monday through Friday for a look at the top issues of the day surrounding the New York Giants.
Published