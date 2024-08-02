Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: Daniel Jones Goes Deep At New York Giants Training Camp

Fans were excited to see Daniel Jones throwing the ball down the field at the New York Giants training camp.

Gene Clemons

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 1, 2024 -- Quarterback Daniel Jones during practice today at training camp for the New York Giants.
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 1, 2024 -- Quarterback Daniel Jones during practice today at training camp for the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons discusses the ongoing Daniel Jones emotional rollercoaster. He responds to all of the discussion surrounding a couple of deep passes completed to Malik Nabers and Jalin Hyatt. This came off the heels of a difficult day, throwing the football the previous day. He also discussed Kayvon Thibodeaux in coverage and the troubling statistics behind new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's offense.

