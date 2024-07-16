Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: Expectations for New York Giants Training Camp

Coach Gene Clemons talks to The Entertainah about what he wants to see at New York Giants training camp this summer.

Gene Clemons

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; The New York Giants huddle up against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
On today's episode of the "A Giant Issue" podcast, Coach Gene Clemons talks to The Entertainah, a Giants fan and content creator, about what he's looking forward to seeing at the New York Giants training camp this season.

