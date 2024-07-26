Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: Is the Giants Defensive Backfield the Worst in the NFL?

A recent article placed the New York Giants secondary as the worst in the NFL. But is it?

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) reacts during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons reacts to Warren Sharp's list that places the New York Giants secondary as the worst in the NFL. The list just happened to be released on a day when the Giants' wide receivers were routinely beating members of the Giants' secondary.

Clemons breaks down why he disagrees with the rankings and evaluates the players who will likely occupy the secondary positions.

