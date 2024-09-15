A Giant Issue Podcast: Just a Bad Day?
Coach Gene Clemons offers some final thoughts on the New York Giants' loss to the Vikings last week and looks ahead to this weekend's game against the Commanders.
In this story:
On the latest episode of A Giant Issue podcast, Coach Gene Clemons discusses the horrible day for Tua in Miami and compares it to Daniel Jones.
He also wonders if you can chalk the week 1 performance up to just a bad day. He also discusses what he wants to see out of the Giants against the Commanders and why this game could reveal a lot about this season.
Published