A Giant Issue Podcast: Just a Bad Day?

Coach Gene Clemons offers some final thoughts on the New York Giants' loss to the Vikings last week and looks ahead to this weekend's game against the Commanders.

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Miles Gaskin (37) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Miles Gaskin (37) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On the latest episode of A Giant Issue podcast, Coach Gene Clemons discusses the horrible day for Tua in Miami and compares it to Daniel Jones.

He also wonders if you can chalk the week 1 performance up to just a bad day. He also discusses what he wants to see out of the Giants against the Commanders and why this game could reveal a lot about this season.

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

