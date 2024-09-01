Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast Live Stream: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings First Look!

What are some things to watch for leading up to the Giants Week 1 matchup with Minnesota? Coach Gene Clemons discusses in a Live edition of "A Giant Issue" podcast.

Gene Clemons

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) is tackled by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) and defensive end Leonard Williams (bottom) during the second quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) is tackled by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) and defensive end Leonard Williams (bottom) during the second quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Are you ready for some New York Giants football?

Come join Coach Gene Clemons, host of "A Giant Issue" podcast as he broadcasts LIVE to discuss the New York Giants' season opener at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

What do the matchups look like on the front lines? How does the perimeter game shape up on both sides, and what will Big Blue need to do to leave the game with a victory on Sunday.

It is time to talk real football. Come lock in, ask questions, and get yourself ready for the week leading into the 2024 season.

About A Giant Issue Podcast

Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcastsincluding the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.

Published
Gene Clemons

GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS