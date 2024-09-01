A Giant Issue Podcast Live Stream: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings First Look!
Are you ready for some New York Giants football?
Come join Coach Gene Clemons, host of "A Giant Issue" podcast as he broadcasts LIVE to discuss the New York Giants' season opener at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
What do the matchups look like on the front lines? How does the perimeter game shape up on both sides, and what will Big Blue need to do to leave the game with a victory on Sunday.
It is time to talk real football. Come lock in, ask questions, and get yourself ready for the week leading into the 2024 season.
About A Giant Issue Podcast
Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts, including the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.