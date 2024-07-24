Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giant Inconsistencies

Joe Schoen's words and actions do not seem to be consistent.

President of the New York Giants, John Mara (left) and New York Giants General Manager, Joe Schoen, speak with New York Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll, at MetLife Stadium before their team hosts the New England Patriots, Sunday, November 26, 2023.
President of the New York Giants, John Mara (left) and New York Giants General Manager, Joe Schoen, speak with New York Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll, at MetLife Stadium before their team hosts the New England Patriots, Sunday, November 26, 2023. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons reviews episode four of Hard Knocks and discusses how the things Joe Schoen said in episode one of the docuseries does not seem to align with the actions that he has taken in the episodes that have followed including his handling of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. We also reveal the results of the poll on the most indispensable player. Did the people agree with the New York Giants On SI staff or did they go the other way?

Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcastsincluding the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.

