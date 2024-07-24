A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giant Inconsistencies
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons reviews episode four of Hard Knocks and discusses how the things Joe Schoen said in episode one of the docuseries does not seem to align with the actions that he has taken in the episodes that have followed including his handling of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. We also reveal the results of the poll on the most indispensable player. Did the people agree with the New York Giants On SI staff or did they go the other way?
About A Giant Issue podcast
Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts, including the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.