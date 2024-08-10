A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Preseason Stock Report
Which players helped and hurt themselves in the Giants first preseason game of the season?
In this story:
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons gives his stock report on the units that increased their value and decreased their value during the Giants preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The defense played well throughout the game but the offensive side is where there was drama. Two offensive units that really impressed and two other offensive units disappointed.
About A Giant Issue Podcast
Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts, including the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.
Published