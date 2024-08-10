Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Preseason Stock Report

Which players helped and hurt themselves in the Giants first preseason game of the season?

Gene Clemons

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) runs the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) runs the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. / Scott Rausenberger-USA TODAY Sports
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons gives his stock report on the units that increased their value and decreased their value during the Giants preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The defense played well throughout the game but the offensive side is where there was drama. Two offensive units that really impressed and two other offensive units disappointed.

