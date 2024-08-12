Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants RT Evan Neal is Off The PUP List!

Evan Neal is back off the PUP list and now Giants fans and the coaching staff have decisions to make.

Gene Clemons

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) in the tunnel before game against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) in the tunnel before game against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons discusses the possible scenarios that follow now that the incumbent right tackle Evan Neal has emerged from the PUP list. Should it be an open competition at left tackle? Is Neal really open to changing positions? The Coach will tell you how he feels about the issue and what he thinks the best course of action with Neal should be. You will not want to miss this.

About A Giant Issue Podcast

Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcastsincluding the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.

GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

