A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants RT Evan Neal is Off The PUP List!
Evan Neal is back off the PUP list and now Giants fans and the coaching staff have decisions to make.
In this story:
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons discusses the possible scenarios that follow now that the incumbent right tackle Evan Neal has emerged from the PUP list. Should it be an open competition at left tackle? Is Neal really open to changing positions? The Coach will tell you how he feels about the issue and what he thinks the best course of action with Neal should be. You will not want to miss this.
