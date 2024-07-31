A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Sign Greg Van Roten
The New York Giants signed Greg Van Roten. Here's what it means for the offensive line.
In this story:
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons discusses the signing of former Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten. He discusses what he brings to the table, where he fits in this Giants offense as a starter, and what it looks like if he is a backup. He also talks about what the signing could mean for right tackle Evan Neal.
About A Giant Issue Podcast
Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts, including the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.
Published