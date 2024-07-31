Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Sign Greg Van Roten

The New York Giants signed Greg Van Roten. Here's what it means for the offensive line.

Gene Clemons

Sep 9, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive guard Greg Van Roten (73) runs on to the field at Bank of America Stadium.
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons discusses the signing of former Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten. He discusses what he brings to the table, where he fits in this Giants offense as a starter, and what it looks like if he is a backup. He also talks about what the signing could mean for right tackle Evan Neal.

A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts

