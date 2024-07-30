A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Training Camp Update - Relax and Enjoy
We look at Daniel Jones, the offensive line, and the secondary and tell fans why they should relax and enjoy the process.
In this story:
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons discusses three main topics from the first few days of training camp. He looks at Daniel Jones throwing the football downfield, the offensive line issue at right tackle with Evan Neal and how the Giants have a plan in place if they do not have him. He also discusses the perceived secondary issues based off the clips of the receivers having a good start to camp.
