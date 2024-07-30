Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: New York Giants Training Camp Update - Relax and Enjoy

We look at Daniel Jones, the offensive line, and the secondary and tell fans why they should relax and enjoy the process.

Gene Clemons

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons discusses three main topics from the first few days of training camp. He looks at Daniel Jones throwing the football downfield, the offensive line issue at right tackle with Evan Neal and how the Giants have a plan in place if they do not have him. He also discusses the perceived secondary issues based off the clips of the receivers having a good start to camp.

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

