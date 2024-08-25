Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: Now We Can't Criticize?

As Giants general manager Joe Schoen's third offseason ends, is it fair to criticize his moves?

East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- General manager, Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll prior to the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants.
East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- General manager, Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll prior to the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants.
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons takes a look back at how former Giants general manager David Gettleman was handled for his draft selections and he asks the question, why after three offseasons is it not fair to criticize current general manager Joe Schoen? He then compares both general managers' draft histories to reveal who seemed to do the better job.

