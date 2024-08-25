A Giant Issue Podcast: Now We Can't Criticize?
As Giants general manager Joe Schoen's third offseason ends, is it fair to criticize his moves?
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons takes a look back at how former Giants general manager David Gettleman was handled for his draft selections and he asks the question, why after three offseasons is it not fair to criticize current general manager Joe Schoen? He then compares both general managers' draft histories to reveal who seemed to do the better job.
Join New York Giants On SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts, including the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel.
